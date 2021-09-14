Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $445.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $489.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $242.38 and a twelve month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.