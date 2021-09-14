Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $445.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.89.
MPWR opened at $489.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $242.38 and a twelve month high of $505.82.
In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.