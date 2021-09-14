Morgan Stanley Acquires 351,505 Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ION Geophysical were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical Co. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

