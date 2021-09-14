Morgan Stanley Has $707,000 Stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Evans Bancorp worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 105.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

