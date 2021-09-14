Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 11,499.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $63.17.

