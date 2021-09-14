Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

