Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

