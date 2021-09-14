Morgan Stanley Sells 3,144 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 263.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of XRLV stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

