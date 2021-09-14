Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 536 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 265.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE UA opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

