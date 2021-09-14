Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 615 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after buying an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

