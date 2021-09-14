Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 468,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

