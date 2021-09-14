Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $545,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 108,368 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

