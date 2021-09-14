Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.