Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,372,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,032,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.