Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Napco Security Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

