Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,838,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,634,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,403. Nate’s Food has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

