National Asset Management Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.80. 237,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $332.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

