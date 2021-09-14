National Asset Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.03. 1,791,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

