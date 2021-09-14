National Bankshares Cuts Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.65

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CVE:ADZN opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$121.96 million and a P/E ratio of -58.13. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

