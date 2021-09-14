National Bankshares Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $30.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 30.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 84,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

