National Bankshares Lowers Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of GSC opened at C$3.16 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.58 and a twelve month high of C$6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

