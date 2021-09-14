National Bankshares Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$204.57.

FNV stock opened at C$177.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

