National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of National Research worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 46.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of National Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

