Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

NDBKY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

