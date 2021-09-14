Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 3,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,303. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1,007.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.17% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

