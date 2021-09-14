Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,303. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1,007.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.17% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

