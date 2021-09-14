Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NWITY stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Network International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

