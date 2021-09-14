New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

