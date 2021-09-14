New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Financial Comparison

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99% PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York Community Bancorp and PB Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40 PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.61, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.36 $511.11 million $0.87 14.69 PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

