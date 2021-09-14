New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 138,014 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

