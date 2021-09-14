New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $15,686,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

