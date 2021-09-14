New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

