New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,156 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,531 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

