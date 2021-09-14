New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,933 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

