Newfleet Asset Management LLC Sells 13,022 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. iHeartMedia accounts for 1.6% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

