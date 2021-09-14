NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.17

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.