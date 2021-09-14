NEXT (NEXT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,419.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $793,710.08 and $1,419.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.00394594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

