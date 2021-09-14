Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 574 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,971. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

