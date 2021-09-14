Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 2,014 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $353.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

