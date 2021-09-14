Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $18.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $244.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

