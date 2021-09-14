Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $18.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.