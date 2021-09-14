Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. 206,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. The company has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

