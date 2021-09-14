Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 632 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.65. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

