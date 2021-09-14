Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.37.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 162,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,774. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

