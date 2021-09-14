Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 987,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $47,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.