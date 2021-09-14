Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in OneMain by 284.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in OneMain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in OneMain by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 474,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

OneMain stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

