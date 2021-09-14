Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

