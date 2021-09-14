Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of City Office REIT worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

