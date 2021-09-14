Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,378 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

