Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72,110 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

