Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,810 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capri by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRI stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

